Wandsworth Police asked ‘you OK hun’ following bizarre post about Daniel Khalife search

As the Metropolitan Police scramble to recapture 21-year-old terror suspect Daniel Khalife following his escape from HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday, the local branch of the Met has raised eyebrows on Twitter/X with a weirdly worded tweet – so much so that another London police force responded with “you OK hun?”

Yes, really.

The tweet was in response to a post from the London division of the National Police Air Service on Friday, in which they said “apologies for the noise” over Richmond Park as they searched for the fugitive ex-soldier.

Believing NPAS London needn’t apologise for the noise which took place for a “protracted period of time”, Wandsworth Police quote tweeted the post and added: “No. Not having this.

“You do not need to apologise when you are doing such a much-needed job. You’re amazing and WE NEED YOU!”

Not exactly the tone of voice one would typically expect from a Metropolitan Police account, which prompted one individual to suggest it may be a “bit casual” for a profile representing an organisation as serious as a UK police force.

“Bit of humanity slipped in there, because we’re awfully protective of our [NPAS],” they replied.

And they weren’t the only one to be taken aback by the tweet, with Islington Police posting the since-deleted response: “You okay, hun?”

This is all totally normal behaviour – and naturally, the memes have followed:

On a more serious note, the latest update from police on Saturday came with the confirmation that they are focusing in on the Chiswick area following “some confirmed sightings” of Khalife overnight.

He’s believed to be wearing a black baseball cap, black T-shirt and dark coloured bottoms, and carrying “a small bag or case”.

While the individual is still not considered a threat to the public, members of the public are still advised not to approach Khalife if they spot him, and instead call 999 immediately.

