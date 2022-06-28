Sailors claimed they witnessed several ships being swarmed by "at least 100" UFOs.

Last year, documentary filmmaker Jeremy Corbell shared footage from the July 2019 incident in Southern California, which showed flashing objects hovering above US Navy ships. The Pentagon later verified the clips confirming they “was taken by Navy personnel, and that the UAPTF included it in their ongoing examinations.”

It allegedly continued for hours – and while the Deputy Director for Naval Intelligence said he was "reasonably confident" they were drones, Corbell expressed his concerns. He said until the government identifies who was behind the objects, it would "dwarf our mistakes around the events of 9/11."

The filmmaker told the Daily Mail, "I don't care if these were 'drones' or true UFOs, pyramids, triangles or even seagulls with lights strapped onto their wings. I want the fundamental question to be answered. Do we know the controllers of these units?"

Corbell took to Twitter with the footage last year, which became an instant viral hit. "We don't know yet what exactly these crafts were. But whatever they are, their abilities and presence alone represents a serious national security issue and shouldn't be dismissed out of hand," Corbell told the news outlet.

Sharing the footage to his website, Extraordinary Beliefs, Corbell said the materialrepresented "a unique moment in modern history" that acted as "a possible turning point towards the rational and transparent approach of investigating and exploring the mystery of the UFO Phenomenon."



"So here is an opportunity for anyone - and everyone - to go ahead and seek out the information for yourselves," he said.

"We do not know what, if anything, the Navy or Pentagon might be willing to say about the USS Omaha incident, but we are confident the incident is a legitimate mystery and look forward to whatever information might be forthcoming."

