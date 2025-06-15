‘We love you!’: William’s children share message and new photos on Father’s Day

The Prince of Wales’s children have wished him a happy Father’s Day in a social media post declaring “We love you!”

Two new photographs of William and his three children, George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven, were released on Sunday.

The first picture shows the prince and his children posing for a family picture in a garden, while in the second picture William and the youngsters are shown wrestling playfully in the grass, with the two boys holding their father down and Charlotte laughing.

In their post, the three children wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!)

“We love you!”

The message was signed “G, C & L” followed by a sparkly heart emoji.

Kensington Palace said the photographs were taken by professional photographer Josh Shinner in Norfolk earlier this year.

The King and Queen have also wished fathers around the world a happy Father’s Day by posting photographs of their own fathers on the royal family’s Instagram account.

“To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today,” the official account said.

The post shared a photograph of the late Prince Philip playing with a young Charles and the Princess Royal on a swing.

A picture of Camilla and her father Major Bruce Shand was also shared, showing the pair posing for a photograph on Camilla and Charles’s wedding day on April 9 2005.