Wellerman singer backs calls for Scotland to become ‘rewilding nation’

Wellerman singer Nathan Evans has become the latest celebrity to back a campaign calling for Scotland to be declared the world’s first “rewilding nation”.

The 28-year-old from Airdrie follows actors Brian Cox and Leonardo DiCaprio in supporting calls by the Scottish Rewilding Alliance (SRA) for the Government to commit to rewilding 30% of the country’s land and seas.

In a message to his combined 2.2 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, the former postal worker said: “I love this place with all my heart and it will forever be home, and it influences so much of what I do.”

He also called on his followers to sign the SRA’s Rewilding Nation Charter, saying: “That way you can tell the folks in the Scottish Government to listen up, get behind restoring our amazing country and commit to rewilding 30% of our land and sea.”

The SRA, a coalition of more than 20 conservation and nature-focused organisations, has said the 30% target can be achieved by restoring habitats including peatlands, native woodlands, wetlands, rivers and seas, while maintaining and benefiting productive farmland.

Evans’ backing comes two weeks after the SRA presented a “vision of hope” pathway document to acting climate action minister Alasdair Allan, outlining how this could be realised.

Steve Micklewright, co-convener of the SRA and chief executive of charity Trees for Life, said they were “extremely grateful” to Evans for adding his name to the charter.

“We hope this inspires thousands more people to add their name calling on the Scottish Government to commit to restoring nature across 30% of our land and seas,” he said.

“Rewilding can make an immediate and lasting impact on the nature and climate emergencies, and it can bring a wealth of benefits for people – including jobs, improved health, and clean air and water.

“We have a golden opportunity for Scotland to become the first country in the world to be declared a rewilding nation.

“Please sign the Scottish Rewilding Nation Charter today.”

The SRA said declaring Scotland a rewilding nation would result in “meaningful action” by ministers, who it said would commit to restoring the natural environment through legislation and funding.

The pathway document presented to the Government on December 3 set out a number of proposals for achieving the 30% rewilding target.

These include making nature recovery the primary purpose of protected landscapes and seascapes, establishing wild zones around rivers and coastlines, restoring peatlands and native woodlands, and restricting dredging and bottom trawling across Marine Protected Areas.

It also included action for coexisting with wildlife, support for land managers and farmers, and investment in nature-based economies, jobs and skills, as well as setting out recovery targets that the SRA said will ensure habitat restoration, and increase species abundance and diversity.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Restoring Scotland’s natural environment is a key way that we can help address the twin challenges of nature loss and climate change, including many of the interventions championed by the Scottish Rewilding Alliance.

“Our £65 million Nature Restoration Fund has committed over £50 million since 2021 to unlock the full potential that nature restoration projects can bring to communities.

“The fund has supported local businesses to boost nature tourism, helped landowners with pollinator projects to boost food production and supported improved access to both green spaces and our marine environment throughout Scotland.”

The SRA is calling on people to sign the Rewilding Nation Charter at rewild.scot/charter.