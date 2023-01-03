Here's how you could get yourself a £1 pint

New Year, new chance to get your hands on an affordable pint of beer.

Starting today (3 January), people in the UK will be able to buy a pint for 99p as Wetherspoons has decreased their prices.

Amid Dry January, the pub chain is launching its boozy sale in 560 of its pubs across England, Wales, and Scotland, which will make the drinks more cost-efficient.

So, patrons can sip on a beer despite the continuous cost of living crisis, which has threatened to get drinkers out of the pubs as their bills and the cost of alcohol significantly raised.

A Ruddles Best will put you back 99p in England, but in Wales, it will put you back £1.10 due to licensing laws.

Scotland has similar laws, meaning the booze will also cost £1.10.

The sale will start on Wednesday (4 January).

Also, a bottle of Beck's or some Bell's Whisky with a mixer will also be 99p.

On the other hand, pints of Bud Light and Stowford Press Apple Cider, to name a couple, will all be available for £1.69.

For those not planning on drinking liquor for the first month of 2023, Wetherspoons also has non-alcoholic drinks for sale, with Beck's Blue also priced at 99p and other low and no-alcohol beers costing as little as £1.49.

Soft drinks and coffee will also only cost 99p too, and coffees come with free refills.

And if you're feeling a little peckish, food is also included in this sale.

Breakfast, which is served until 11.30am each day, includes three meal choices: MOMA porridge for £1.49, Breakfast muffin deal for £1.99, or the breakfast wrap deal for £2.49.

The deals all include hot coffee, tea, or hot chocolate.

However, a 3oz burger with chips and a soft drink will cost £4.49.

Wetherspoons founder Tim Martin noted that other establishments hold sales in January, so he saw this as "the perfect time" to have a sale at the pubs.

"The range of drinks and food on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. "I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers," Martin said in a statement.

The Wetherspoons pub sale will run until 14 January.

