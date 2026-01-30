What a yarn! Knitting entrepreneur casts off for Atlantic charity row

A Fife-based knitting and yarn business owner has rowed solo across the Atlantic in support of charity.

Milli Abrams has successfully rowed solo and unsupported 3,000 miles across the Atlantic Ocean.

She completed the feat as part of The World’s Toughest Row, an extreme endurance race from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to English Harbour in Antigua.

As well as completing the row, Ms Abrams also used the experience to fundraise for an environmental action charity The 2 Minute Foundation and Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

Milli Abrams rowed 3,000 miles across the Atlantic (World’s Toughest Row/PA)

The race began on Sunday December 14 2025, after months of training and fundraising.

She named her ocean rowing boat Knitannia, paying homage to her knitting and yarn business. She was the only solo female participant from the UK in this year’s race.

Ms Abrams founded Tribe Yarns in 2018 in Richmond, London. She relocated the business to the Balcaskie Estate in the East Neuk of Fife after the pandemic and while recovering from long Covid.

She said: “I decided to row the Atlantic because I wanted to do something hard. Just me and the sea. I wanted to know what I’m capable of. My yarn empire operates out of a newly renovated cowshed on the lovely Balcaskie Estate. I feel absolutely connected with the sea here – it’s within spitting distance for my mandatory swims and salty strolls.

“This row celebrates my recovery from long Covid. I felt ready to shatter my mental and physical limits and take on this wild challenge head-on. A time to break the rules and defy expectations!”

Ms Abrams chose two charities to fundraise for while rowing, and she said knowing that her efforts will support them kept her going during any low moments at sea.

The 2 Minute Foundation is a UK-based environmental charity that is known for its “2 Minute Beach Clean” and community litter-picking initiatives.

Ms Abrams said: “I rowed for two charities close to my heart.

“The 2 Minute Foundation is dedicated to environmental action, encouraging people to take two minutes out of their day to make a positive impact – from picking up litter to fostering sustainability and creating a cleaner planet. I love how the foundation makes environmental and community-enhancing action easy and accessible, especially for children.

“CHAS provides unwavering care to children who may die young and their families, supporting them at every step of the hardest journey imaginable. They work across Scotland in homes, hospices and hospitals, with the ambition that no one should face the death of their child alone. Three children die each week in Scotland from an incurable condition – something that breaks my heart.”

Claire Giner, charity manager for The 2 Minute Foundation, said: “Milli’s row perfectly captures what we stand for – proving that individual action, no matter how small or how ambitious, can inspire communities to come together and protect the planet. We are incredibly grateful to Milli and just incredibly proud of what she has achieved.”

To mark each of the 3,000 miles rowed across the Atlantic, The 2 Minute Foundation mobilised its national community to collect one piece of litter per mile.

Since Ms Abrams set off on December 14, supporters have exceeded the original goal, collecting 3,564 pieces of litter from beaches, parks, streets and woodlands.