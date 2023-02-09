What cars does Andrew Tate own?

Andrew Tate has become inescapable online – despite social media diminishing his presence.

Tate, who is currently being held in custody as part of a probe into human trafficking, rape, and organised crime, became viral overnight for his problematic, misogynistic views.

His 'Top G' persona has worryingly attracted men by the masses, who have become deeply invested in his car collection. It comes after reports that his £4.8 million Bugatti will be impounded in Dubai and sold if Tate is convicted.

Last month, authorities were said to have seized several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, a BMW and a Mercedes-Benz, which were taken from the compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.

Prosecutors said they seized a total of 15 luxury vehicles and over 10 properties belonging to the suspects, in Bucharest as well as in the counties of Prahova and Brasov, to prevent them from being sold or hidden.

Here is a list of the most expensive cars said to be owned by Tate:

Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport – $5.2 Million

McLaren 720S – $400,000

McLaren 765LT – $382,000

Rolls Royce Wraith – $380,000

Ferrari 812 Superfast – $365,000

Aston Martin DBS Superleggera – $316,000

Porsche GT Street – $316,000

Mercedes B64 Brabus – $250,000

Bentley Continental GT – $250,000

Ferrari 458 Italia – $248,000

It comes after psychologists reveal they found a possible link between men who drive sports cars and small penises.

In a study called "Small Penises and Fast Cars: Evidence for a Psychological Link" published in PsyArXiv in January, researchers explored the correlation between the two.

"Perhaps there is just something specific linking cars and penises in the male psyche," they wrote. "That hypothesis is supported by the data in this paper and would explain the existence of the phallic car trope in everyday jokes, advertisements and academic discourse [...] The luxury automotive industry may be unwilling to acknowledge this link, but our results do provide some succor."

