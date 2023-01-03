What is 75 hard and how could it change your life in 2023?

Every year people around the world set goals and expectations for themselves in the new year, hoping to better their lives and health.

While many make resolutions like eating healthier, going to the gym, or getting more sleep other people are challenging themselves mentally with the 75 Hard challenge.

The challenge first gained popularity in 2020 when entrepreneur Andy Frisella introduced it to his followers looking to permanently change their lives.

The plan is designed to change the way a person thinks to help them improve their physical health.

"If you're looking for a new fitness program or challenge, this is not it," the website for 75 Hard says. "This is a program that can change your life ... starting from the inside."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

On the website, Friscella says like many other people he struggled with maintaining a diet and exercise program because he lacked "mental toughness and discipline."

So he designed 75 Hard to help others take control of their life.

The 75 Hard challenge asks people to follow a set of five rules for 75 days with no breaks. If a person fails a day, they have to restart from day one.

The rules are:

1. Pick any diet to follow, with no alcohol or cheat meals

2. Drink a gallon of water daily

3. Complete two daily workouts

4. Read 10 pages per day of a non-fiction book

5. Take a progress photo every day

The challenge has become popular on Instagram and TikTok with people showing their incredible results from day one to day 75.

@gabriellekayla We lost 45lbs collectively!!!!!! @thedallasvincent #75hard #75hardchallenge #75hardresults #fitness #weightloss #workoutroutine #gymoutfit

Many have called the challenge "life-changing" because it tests mental strength greater than physical strength.

"Going through this in the middle of a major change in my life (separation), I can honestly say this programme pulled me through a nervous breakdown and totally saved my life," one reviewer wrote.

Another person wrote, "The mental transformation you don’t see above far outweighs the physical transformation that came with it."

So if you're looking for a more extreme way to change your life in 2023 the 75 Hard may be a challenge to consider.

Frisella recommends people consult their physician or another healthcare professional before starting the challenge to make sure they're cleared to do it.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



