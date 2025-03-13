What is a 'coregasm' – and is it a real thing?

People were left gobsmacked when Made in Chelsea's Sophie Habboo drew attention to a little-known workout phenomenon known as a 'coregasm'.

In an episode of her Wednesdays Podcast alongside co-host Melissa Tattam, Habboo candidly revealed that she once experienced a coregasm while exercising at a gym in Newcastle, asking herself: "What the f*** just happened?"

"It's very common. Google it. I promise you. It was, like, a different type of orgasm, but it was something going on," she explained.

"You've just got to go hard for the core exercises. Give it a go, guys, let me know if it works out for you. I think you've got to be, like, really relaxed."

The snippet was soon shared on TikTok where many viewers were sceptical.

"Come on…… this does not happen," one quipped, while another joked: "Relaxed while working out my core! I’m too weak for that."





So, what exactly is a coregasm?

A coregasm is apparently real, not a myth. It's an exercise-induced orgasm that can occur during specific core-focused exercises, according to Healthline.

It typically happens when engaging in exercises including hip thrusts, squats, or hanging straight leg raises. These workours involve contracting the abdominal and pelvic floor muscles, which can lead to involuntary muscle spasms that result in the sensation of a coregasm.

This phenomenon is not linked to sexual arousal but rather the intense muscle activation during these movements. While coregasms are more common in women, both men and women can experience them.

