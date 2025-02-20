Influencer left 'violated' after $600 gym looks through her Instagram and rejects her

The gym sign-up process is fairly straightforward – you sign a form, have an induction, and you're in. Actually showing up, or, better yet, trying to escape a membership, is a whole other subject. But we'll save that story for a different day.

But one recent revelation on the Cancelled Podcast by Tana Mongeau and Brooke Schofield lifted the lid on how some gyms in Los Angeles operate, and it's struck up comparisons to the dystopian series Black Mirror.

It all started when Brooke decided to start a new "really beautiful" $600-a-month gym in the area which required an application, to which Tana joked: "What are the qualifications, do I need to show you my cellulite and bank balance?"

Brooke showed up to the unnamed gym in her workout clothes, ready to get started there and then. But when she approached the receptionist and asked to sign up, she reportedly responded with a straight face: "You can't sign up."

After failing to elaborate, Brooke and her friend ask whether there's someone they could speak to.

"We do it all online," the receptionist hit back, adding that it generally takes around a month to get approved or denied.

Brooke sat down in the lobby and started the application, expecting it to follow the same measures as the likes of Soho House, which asks about personal interests and referrals.

But to Brooke's surprise, it only asked for her name, her email and Instagram handle.

"When it was over, I felt like I just got violated," Brooke shared with her co-host Tana. Ultimately, Brooke was denied following her application, but her friend was accepted.

"If they accepted me now, I'd be like, f*** you guys so much," Brooke added. "Because what did you see that first time on my Instagram that made you deny me to begin with?"

@cancelledpodcastclips_ this is the most LA thing everrrrrr #cancelledpodcast #tanamongeau #brookeschofield





The snippet has racked up 5.2 million views and has left hundreds more viewers with their jaws on the floor.

"I am realising I wouldn't survive in LA," one quipped, as another added: "Whattttt who would turn down Brooke based on her Instagram."

Meanwhile, many more were left scratching their heads at the staggering cost, with one chiming in: "$600?? I just cancelled and switched because my current gym raised their price to $60 a month."

Another penned: "The fact that gym costs the same as my monthly rent."

