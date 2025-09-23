What Is Lemon8? The app suddenly flooding your TikTok notifications explained

If you’re an avid TikTok user, you’ve probably noticed the sudden flood of notifications about friends "joining Lemon8" – and maybe even picked up a mysterious new follower from the app, despite never manually signing up yourself.

Comments and confusion flooded social media, with one writing: "Can someone please tell me what Lemon8 is? Thank you in advance."

One person, seemingly fatigued by the onslaught of notifications, quipped: "I do not care about Lemon8. I do not care who is on Lemon8. I do not care who has posted on Lemon8. You can’t make me."

Seemingly out of nowhere, Lemon8 has exploded onto people's feeds, leading most to ask the same question:

What is Lemon8?

Lemon8 is a lifestyle-focused app from ByteDance, the same company behind TikTok.

Think of it as a cross between Instagram and Pinterest: a place to scroll through curated posts on fashion, beauty, food, travel, and wellness, while also sharing your own.

Although it might feel like a brand-new arrival, Lemon8 actually launched in Japan back in 2020 and has since expanded to other countries.

Now, it’s rapidly climbing the charts – currently sitting at #1 in the UK App Store’s Lifestyle category at the time of writing.





How to use Lemon8

Download the app – Grab Lemon8 from the App Store or Google Play. Set up your profile – Sign up with your email or link an existing social account. Choose your interests – Pick the topics you care about so the feed feels tailored to you. Start exploring – Browse posts in fashion, beauty, food, travel, and more — or upload your own photos and videos to join the conversation.

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.