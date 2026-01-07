Sadie Sink gives her verdict on what happened to Eleven in Stranger Things finale

Sadie Sink has given her thoughts about the Stranger Things finale, in particular, the fate of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

The actor who played Max Mayfield in the Netflix show appeared as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon where she was asked to share her opinion on how the series ended.

*Spoilers ahead if you haven't watched the finale yet*

In the finale episode, "The Rightside Up", we see Vecna get defeated by the gang, who then triggered a bomb to get rid of the Upside Down once and for all.

But Eleven was missing and then saw her standing at the gate, still in the Upside Down, as she waited to disappear through the wormhole. She then had an emotional goodbye with Mike in the void as the needle drop, Prince's 'Purple Rain' played, and he could only look on as she disappeared along with the Upside Down.

However, we see the old friends return to play Dungeons & Dragons in the Wheelers’ basement, back to where it all started, as Mike shares his hopeful theory that Kali was able to cast a final illusion of Eleven so that she could escape the Upside Down and avoid Dr. Kay (Linda Hamilton) and her army and live her life somewhere she can't be found, and it then cut to a scene with Eleven walking in a remote location with two waterfalls.

Given that the finale leaves it open to viewers on whether or not to believe Mike's theory that Eleven is alive or she died by disappearing with the Upside Down, Sink has now given her verdict.

"I think she’s dead. I don’t know. Is that a hot take or something?" she told Fallon.

"I think Mike’s story is just one last story, and then they say goodbye to childhood, but that’s just one final tale.

"And that’s it. I think it’s just a coping thing," she added, to which Fallon agreed that he felt "like it put an end to it."

The actor added: "That’s my interpretation. I’m sorry."

Sink's comments come as fans of the show are convinced about a theory called "#ConformityGate" that a secret episode is set to be released today (January 7), as they believe Volume 2 and the finale were "contorted versions created by Vecna".

Elsewhere from Indy100, Stranger Things fans say ending theory proves how ‘bad’ finale was, and Stranger Things fans push ‘Conformity Gate’ theory - but what is it?

