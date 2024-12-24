5 ways to rehome, recycle, or repurpose unwanted Christmas gifts

We’ve all heard of the nightmare before Christmas, but what about the one that follows? The festive season often leaves us with homes that epitomise overconsumption core. And that's not to sound ungrateful, but sometimes it leaves us feeling overwhelmed with more than we actually need and little space.

A study revealed that 37 per cent of people end up tossing their unwanted Christmas presents in the bin, contributing the the eye-watering 100 million bags of festive waste, according to Biffa Waste Services.

While Christmas takes its toll on our wallets and the environment, a Gumtree study revealed that 80 per cent of people care about climate change, yet only two in five actively work to make their holiday season waste-free.

With the majority of gifts being brand-new, often replacing older items, it's easy for those unwanted presents to pile up. But before you turn to the bin, there are far more sustainable options to consider.

From rehoming to recycling, here are five creative ways to deal with your unwanted gifts, ensuring they don't add to the waste pile this Christmas:

iStock

Donate to a charity

Charity shops across the nation welcome Christmas gifts with open arms.

“The funds raised from the sale of a handbag or dress, for example, could provide a bed for the night for someone living on the streets,” Kelly Castelete of The Salvation Army Trading Company said.

“A board game or toy could provide support to help run our nurseries and pre-school playgroups. A smart jacket could provide a family in need with a box of groceries.”

Donations can be sent to any of their shops or donation centres across the UK.

As well as raising funds, donated items will be made available to local churches and community projects and to those who have struggled to afford basic essentials over the Christmas period.

“For new, unused and boxed items, there are little restrictions,” Kelly explained. “We do ask that people do not donate 18+ certificate items, and toys have a CE mark. You can also donate clothing, hats, handbags and shoes to any one of our clothing banks, including second-hand items.”

You can find your nearest Salvation Army shop here.





Re-gift

While re-gifting divides the nation, it essentially comes down to pride vs planet.

A gift you might not find useful – or you perhaps already own – could be on somebody else’s wishlist. It’s much better being in the hands of someone who will make use of it rather than going to waste in a landfill.

If a certain someone keeps on buying gifts that you simply don’t find practical, maybe it’s time to have a quiet word...





Sell them on

One person’s trash is another’s treasure. It’s incredibly simple to list items nowadays – all it takes is a short description, a few snaps and voila!

There’s a catalogue of dedicated selling apps such as eBay, Depop, and Gumtree, as well as spaces on social media like Facebook Marketplace for a quick sale. Buying and selling from these apps are a great way to tackle overconsumption.

Hannah Rouch, Chief Marketing Officer of Gumtree, said: “We’ve found that people do truly care about climate and environmental issues, however, there’s a disparity between this and their actions.

“Gumtree wants not only to help people discover Good Finds to be savvy, but to lessen the impact that waste and overconsumption has on our planet so we can continue to enjoy this planet for many more Christmases to come."





Recycle, recycle, recycle

It’s not just wrapping paper, Christmas cards and alcohol bottles that can be recycled. Now, you can also recycle unwanted gifts too.

Organisations such as Recycling For Good Causes offer a unique service that takes unwanted presents off your hands, recycles them and turns them into valuable funds.





Return or exchange

Take advantage of the gift receipt. If something isn’t quite your style, there’s no harm in exchanging it for something you can make use of.

If there isn’t one at hand, just be honest. It may initially seem like an awkward conversation to be had, but simply explain that it’s not quite right.

“By law, if they ordered online they have 14 days after delivery to decide if they want to cancel an order, and then a further 14 days to send the item back,” Megan French, consumer expert told Country Living. “If this window has already passed, it’s worth checking if the store has an extended Christmas returns policy."

Equally, you can do your part by including a gift receipt when giving a present.

