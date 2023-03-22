When do the clocks go forward?

The time has finally arrived and spring is finally here after a cold, long winter.

Twice a year, the clock change happens. Once in October and once in March.

Arguably, this upcoming March one is the one we most look forward to as it's an indicator that summer is near. Ahead of the clock change date, here's everything you need to know.

When do the clocks officially go forward in the UK?

In the UK, the clocks have always gone forward on the last weekend of March. This year, it falls on Sunday, 26 March.

It goes forward an hour at 1 am and is often referred to as British Summer Time (BST). This means there's more daylight in the evenings and less in the mornings (sometimes called Daylight Saving Time).

When the clocks go back in October, the UK is on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

Do I gain or lose an hour of sleep?

While the move to British Summer Time means brighter and longer days, it does, unfortunately, mean we lose an hour of sleep.

What is Daylight Savings Time?

Daylight Savings Time is the practice of moving the clock back and forth by one hour (forward in the summer and back again in the winter) in order to make the most out of the natural daylight hours.

This explains why in the summer months, the evenings appear to be lighter than usual and get darker at a later time.

When and why was it introduced?

The idea was first suggested by Edwardian builder William Willett, who proposed daylight saving as a way to stop us Brits from wasting daylight hours by sleeping through them. Thanks to his campaigning pamphlet “The Waste of Daylight,” Daylight Saving Time was first introduced with the 1916 Summer Time Act. However, the UK wasn’t the first one to enact Daylight Savings Time, it was actually the German government.

Earlier in 1916, the Germans changed their clocks during World War I to save energy and electricity due to the longer daylight hours. What other countries still use Daylight Savings Time? At its height, over 140 countries used Daylight Savings Time but this has since reduced to 70 countries over the decades (just 40% of the world). Many countries decided to phase out it after World War I but then brought it back again during World War II before phasing it out again once more.