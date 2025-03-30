When is Eid al-Fitr 2025? Everything we know as Ramadan comes to an end

Millions of Muslims across the world will celebrate Eid al-Fitr. This celebration marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for which observers fast from dawn until dusk.

What is Eid al-Fitr?

Eid al-Fitr is a major Islamic festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting.

When is Eid al-Fitr 2025?

This year, the first day of Eid al-Fitr is expected to occur on either Sunday, March 30, or Monday, March 31, depending on the sighting of the moon.

How does the moon sighting work?

The moon sighting is an essential part of determining the start of Islamic months, including Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr, because the Islamic calendar is lunar.

The exact date of Eid al-Fitr differs each year and is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon Photo by Michael on Unsplash

For some Muslims in the UK, the first moon sighting, which determines Eid al-Fitr, will be in Saudi Arabia.

Once Saudi Arabia announces Eid has begun based on sightings of the crescent moon from the public, it is then officially declared by the government and many Muslims around the world will start celebrating Eid.

How to wish people 'happy Eid'?

Muslims greet each other on Eid by saying “Eid Mubarak”, which means “blessed Eid”.

As Eid marks the end of fasting from dawn to sunset, Muslims celebrate Eid with prayers and a big meal, visiting loved ones and exchanging gifts with friends and family.

There are approximately 2 billion Muslims across the globe and people may have some different ways of celebrating this holy festival.

