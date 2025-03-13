White Lotus star Aimee Lou Wood addresses remarks about her teeth

Aimee Lou Wood, best known for her roles in White Lotus and Sex Education, has addressed comments about her teeth – and quite frankly, she's not fazed. And rightfully so.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Aimee compared her realities with fellow stars, saying: "These people live in Hollywood. I live in my little flat in South East London.

"I’m so British in my sensibility that I wasn’t sure how to handle being around so many people who are so front-footed and confident. All I ever do is take the p*** out of myself," she added.

"Even the way [White Lotus fans] are talking about me and my teeth – that I don't have veneers or Botox – it feels a bit rebellious."

In 2020, Stylist asked Aimee whether she felt her teeth were a "barrier" to booking roles, to which she responded quite the opposite.

"No, I don't. It’s completely in my head. It's a myth I’ve told myself. I had it in my brain that I’m not conventional-looking enough and that’s a mental barrier I’ve had to overcome," she responded.

Getty Images

Aimee's role as Chelsea in the third season of White Lotus has gone down a treat with viewers, with many turning to X/Twitter to praise her acting.

Slight spoilers ahead...

One fan expressed concerns about her character's fate, given she's already had a run-in with an armed robbery and a snake bite.

Another called her character "so cute".

The age-gap relationship between Rick and Chelsea has certainly sparked a conversation of its own.

Meanwhile, others are in awe of her character's no-BS approach.

