White Lotus sparks travel boom with surge in Thailand searches

The highly anticipated release of White Lotus Season 3 is just days away, and it’s already sparking a major shift in global travel trends.

With its stunning portrayal of Thailand’s vibrant cities and idyllic landscapes, the show has sparked a staggering 412 per cent increase in search interest for Thai holidays in 2025.

The latest season, which will drop on 16 February on HBO, is expected to attract droves of travellers to the country's picturesque destinations, solidifying Thailand as one of 2025's must-visit locations.

HBO

According to a recent study by Travel Republic, which analysed data from Google (138,000 searches), TikTok (over 11 million posts), and Instagram (80 million posts), Thailand is now on track to become the top trending winter sun destination for 2025.

Rumours are swirling that The White Lotus will showcase scenes set in Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok – three of Thailand’s most iconic destinations.

If true, the show is set to ignite even greater interest in these stunning locales, further elevating their status as must-visit spots on the global travel map.

HBO

The White Lotus has garnered a cult following since the first season in 2021, with season 3 set to feature a fresh ensemble of incredible talent who will bring the drama to life.

The cast will feature the likes of Sarah Catherine Hook, Lalisa Manobal, Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong, and Aimee Lou Wood, promising another thrilling chapter filled with intrigue, suspense, and unexpected twists.

