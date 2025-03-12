The White Lotus is making more people than ever want to learn Thai

With the return of The White Lotus, fans are flocking to social media to dissect every episode and uncover hidden Easter eggs. But beyond the digital discussions, there's an intriguing new trend emerging: A global surge in interest in learning Thai.

Since the show premiered last month, there has been a staggering 455 per cent increase in Thai language lessons, while searches for "White Lotus language" have skyrocketed by 523 per cent in the past week alone. This dramatic rise highlights a direct correlation between the hit series and the growing fascination with the language.

Just five years ago, there were only 48,000 monthly searches for interest in learning Thai, according to language learning platform Preply. Today, that number has risen to 71,000, marking a significant jump in global interest in the language.

The "White Lotus effect" goes beyond its stunning visuals and luxury escapism. The show's growing influence on language learning highlights a larger trend: Modern travelers are seeking more than just Instagrammable experiences – they crave cultural immersion.

As the fascination with the series grows, so does the desire to connect with the rich culture and language it portrays, signaling a shift toward deeper, more meaningful travel experiences.

Getty Images

"More than ever, travellers understand that learning even a little of the local language can dramatically improve their experience. It’s a sign of respect, a way to connect with locals, and a tool for navigating a new country with confidence," Anna Pyshna of Preply explains.

"As Thailand braces for a tourism boom following The White Lotus, many visitors are realising that learning Thai isn’t just a novelty, it’s a necessity for those who want to move beyond tourist hotspots and explore the country authentically."

Anna went on to suggest that unlike European destinations where English is widely spoken in tourist areas, Thailand "presents a unique challenge for travellers".

"Outside of major hotels and resorts, Thai is the primary language, and knowing even basic phrases can be incredibly helpful," she continued.

"This shift represents a growing sense of responsibility among travellers to engage more thoughtfully with the places they visit, a stark contrast to the privileged tourists portrayed in The White Lotus."

