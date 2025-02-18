The White Lotus season 3 is back but one controversial twist has fans talking

The White Lotus has returned, and once again, it's proven why it's become one of the most gripping shows on TV.

There's a lot to unpack from the captivating first episode. From strange family dynamics to the return of "LBH" Greg – oh, and Patrick Schwarzenegger's full-frontal nude scene, which caught viewers completely off guard.

As fans eagerly count down the days until episode two, we're still trying to figure out how the writers managed to pack so much character development into just 60 minutes. But amid all the thrills, unanswered questions and excitement, there's one element that has people up in arms, with one fan calling it "the only thing America can agree on right now".

The show's new theme song.

There's no denying that the theme song from seasons one and two slapped. Titled 'Renaissance,' the track took over social media feeds and clubs far and wide, with prominent DJs putting their own spin on things, including an iconic mix from Sofi Tukker.

So, when fans were hit with an ominous introduction for the third series, they were left scratching their heads, flooding social media with questions and theories for the new track dubbed 'Enlightenment'.

Here's a glimpse:

- YouTube www.youtube.com





Much of the internet meme-ified their reactions as they posed the question: Why?

Another quipped they were simply not okay:

Others took it as an opportunity to revive old characters to express their disappointment:

One person shared their only wish in life:

Meanwhile, several people weren't too offended by the new soundtrack choice:

The latest theme song was composed by Cristobal Tapia de Veer, the same man behind S1-S2's 'Renaissance'.

"For Thailand, I want to bring in some Eastern philosophy, something a little bit spiritual," he previously told Spotify.

"I love the Buddhist temples there, and funnily enough I have a collection of Thai gongs. I have 36 Thai gongs to make melodies with, so you can expect to hear some of those. I’d really like to go deep with it, make it take a journey."

"I’m a fan of pop music, but it feels like it’s been a while that I feel like something has surprised me," he added. "So I’ve been looking a lot into these eight-second bits of music that people [are] putting together and harmonizing a cat or stupid, silliest things."

You might also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.