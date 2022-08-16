Donald Trump claimed the FBI seized his three passports during the raid of his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The former President revealed the news on his social media platform, Truth Social, where he detailed a so-called "assault on a political opponent."

He penned: "Wow! In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else,"

"This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!"

The search comes after officials discovered that boxes containing classified information were taken to his home after his time ended at the White House.

But why does the former President have three passports?

It is not uncommon for Presidents and some government workers to have more than one passport. The three types of passports are diplomatic, tourist and official and foreign.

Diplomatic Passports

These types of identification are issued to those who travel to carry out federal government duties. They cannot be used for leisurely travel and are only valid for five years.

Tourist Passports

These blue-covered documents are used for diplomatic work purposes.

Official and Foreign Passports

This passport is given to US Government officials and is maroon in colour.

The "official" passports are often issued to Americans going abroad for US government service but not in the diplomatic corps.

During the raids, agents are said to have removed 20 boxes, including binders containing photos, a handwritten note and the official paperwork that granted a presidential pardon to his longtime confidant Roger Stone. The boxes also had 11 separate sets of classified documents.

It also comes as Trump said that "terrible things are going to happen".

"The country is in a very dangerous position. There is tremendous anger, like I’ve never seen before, over all of the scams, and this new one, years of scams and witch hunts, and now this," Trump said on Fox News digital, adding he would "will do whatever" he could to "help the country."

