DIY store Wickes has received widespread praise for their float at this year's Brighton Pride that displayed a powerful message taking a stance on issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community.

There were two large signs displayed on each end of the float, one was of the transgender flag and a message that read: "No LGB without the T, we stand by our trans siblings now and forever."

The other message ordered: "Ban conversion therapy for all!" displayed with rainbow colours of the pride flag in the background.

Taking to Twitter the company shared a photo of the float and wrote: "Proud to take part in @PrideBrighton this weekend to celebrate their 30th year, and even prouder of our LGBTQ+ Network who work hard every day to make sure everyone can feel at home at Wickes."



The company is no stranger to decking out a float for Pride and has been doing it since 2014.

As the float travelled around Brighton on Saturday (August 6), the strong messaging left a lasting impression on those who saw it.

"I will say, if corporates are going to be at pride, it's good to see actual bold messaging rather than 'love is nice'," a Pride attendee wrote on Twitter, along with a photo of the float.

Soon, the tweet went viral with 84,500 likes and people echoed similar sentiments where they praised Wickes for putting out such a strong message.





























Meanwhile, user Beth who claims to work for Wickes shared how they were "so proud" of the company's gesture.

"I know there's a lot of debate over whether companies belong at pride but we have a really strong, colleague-led LGBT+ network who organise all this and everyone who attends goes because they genuinely care and support the community," she tweeted.

The network Beth is referring to is the Wickes's "Let's do it with Pride" network which is "dedicated to celebrating and providing support with the aim to create a positive environment which allows colleagues to reach their full potential, together with attracting more diverse colleagues and customers."

Matt Horwood, chair of London Friend wrote: "It’s awful we’re still living in a time where supporting trans folk and opposing conversion therapy would be considered ‘bold’ and not just the norm, but nonetheless this is encouraging ‘Love Wins’ won’t cut it anymore I’m afraid! Thank you @Wickes."



Wickes was named a Stonewall Diversity Champion back in 2018, and in 2019 the Wickes LGBT+ Allies programme was created "where the role of the ally is to stand up on behalf of LGBT+ people when they see and hear inappropriate behaviour as well as being an advocate for the LGBT+ community by understanding the issues."

In 2020, an LGBT+ role model programme was announced by the company with the aim "to help LGBT+ colleagues on their next step career wise."

