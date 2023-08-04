Wilko is on the brink of collapse - 21 of the most gutted social media reactions

Homeware shop Wilko has warned that it is on the brink of collapse, putting some 12,000 jobs at risk, and people are besides themselves.

The retailer, which has 400 stores across the UK, said it had filed a "notice of intention" to appoint administrators after failing to find enough emergency investment.

Chief executive Mark Jackson said it would continue to talk with interested parties about options for the business.

He said the company was left with "no choice but to take this action", but hopes to find a solution as quickly as possible to "preserve the business".

Wilko added that it had received "significant interest" from investors and some offers, but none of them would have provided enough cash within the time needed.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Reacting to the news, some people were gutted:

But at least they took solace in some funny memes:

And others had never even gone to Wilko:

If Wilko goes, it will be bad for people looking for tat to brighten up their lives. But at least the memes will be good.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.