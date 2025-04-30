William hails importance of communities on visit to woodland on Mull

The Prince of Wales has spoken about the importance of communities as he joined his wife in an ancient woodland to meet youngsters learning about nature.

William and Kate came suitably dressed for a trip to Ardura Community Forest on the Isle of Mull and spent time with an early years outdoor learning play group and their parents.

The Princess of Wales played with children who use Ardura Community Forest to learn about nature (Oli Scarff/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Oli Scarff

The couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary on Mull on Tuesday and were congratulated on the milestone as they mingled with families the next day, as three and four-year-olds ran around at their feet.

Chatting to one father, William said: “That’s what we’ve lost, the ability to come together and know your neighbour,” and he went on to say: “You can get lost in the cities.”

Kate joined young children throwing sticks into the water (Oli Scarff/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Oli Scarff

Kate crouched down to speak to some of the children learning about their environment through simple tasks like gathering flowers and den building, and she later played with the youngsters by the neighbouring River Lussa, as they threw sticks into the clear running water.

Jan Dunlop from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service hosted much of the visit, and she said later about the couple: “I think they loved it, I think they really did.

William and Kate chatted to families using the woodland (Oli Scarff/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Oli Scarff

“Catherine would have stayed all day and you could see when she got to the water, that was it.”

Grants provided by William’s conservation umbrella group United For Wildlife’s Nature Protectors initiative will fund Ms Dunlop and a colleague’s ranger roles for a year.

Ardura forest is one of Scotland’s most precious habitats which has been central to the way of life for generations of Mull families, and William pointed out the ferns growing on trees in the “temperate rainforest” when he chatted to one couple.