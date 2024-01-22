Storm Isha: The funniest windy memes as UK and Ireland battered by strong weather

The Met Office has extended its amber wind warning to cover most of the UK ahead of Storm Isha.

Two 12-hour amber wind warnings will be in place from 6pm on Sunday until Monday morning.

One stretches across central, eastern and western England and all of Wales, only missing London and parts of the south-east.

The other covers all of Scotland and northern England and Northern Ireland.

A tornado could hit western parts of the UK amid Storm Isha, the Met Office has said.

A “tornado watch” zone was issued for Northern Ireland, as well as parts of Scotland and northern England by the Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (Torro) on Sunday afternoon.

It means a “strong tornado” is possible in those regions.

Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna told the PA news agency: “There is a potential that we could see the odd isolated tornado largely tied in with the squally cold front mainly in western parts of the UK on Sunday evening.

“They can cause some significant damage but often on a very localised scale, they often don’t tend to last very long.”

Network Rail said it expects train services in Scotland to remain suspended until around noon after “a wild night”.

A spokesman said: “The railway has recovered quickly this morning following Storm Isha with trees and debris cleared across routes in England and Wales, and route proving trains reporting lines clear.

“Passenger and freight services have restarted and a good service is expected in most areas. Passengers should still check before they head out for the latest travel news on trains operators’ websites.

“The exception is Scotland where we do not expect to be able to restart services until around midday with dozens of lines shut due to fallen trees and flooding.

“Hundreds of engineers are already out, armed with chainsaws and cherry pickers to remove and repair. Once done, route-proving trains will be dispatched before passenger services can restart.

“It’s been a wild night, but passengers and railway staff have been kept safe and we will work tirelessly to get the railway back on its feet as quickly as we can.”

In typical British humour, despite the serious conditions, people have been making memes about the wind especially about the flight from Manchester to Dublin which was diverted to Paris.

























































Additional reporting by PA.

