Woman who said she’d given birth to 10 babies admitted to psychiatric ward

A South African woman who made headlines after claiming that she had given birth to 10 babies all at once has been admitted to hospital for psychiatric analysis.

Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, who stunned the world with her alleged decuplet pregnancy, was reportedly admitted to Tembisa Hospital in Johannesburg last week amid growing speculation over whether the whole thing was just a fabrication.

“The medical evaluation has shown that there was no pregnancy. It also shows that there are no physical scars to indicate a recent C-section,” a source told the local news site Eyewitness News.

Sitole’s lawyer, Refiloe Mokoena, said the 37-year-old claims she is “now being held against her will” at the clinic.

“She declined that she should be taken to the Tembisa Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation because she felt strongly that she is of sound mind,” Mokoena told Pretoria News.

“She then instructed me to accompany her to the Tembisa Hospital. And when we arrived at the hospital, they took her straight to ward 14, the psychiatric ward.

“They told me that now she was in their custody, they would not be allowing the lawyers and the team of psychologists that she had requested to be present.”

The latest twist in the saga comes just days after the alleged babies’ father “concluded” that the children didn’t, in fact, exist.

Teboga Tsotetsi said the last time he saw Sithole was on June 7, just before she was rushed to hospital for the birth.

At the time, he was told he could not visit her owing to Covid-19 restrictions, Pretoria News reported.

However, a statement released by his family last Tuesday, confirmed that 10 days later he had still not seen any evidence of his kids.

“He (Tebego) made several attempts to visit his girlfriend, but she has failed to disclose her whereabouts and the condition of her babies,” the statement read.

“The family has resolved and concluded that there are no decuplets born between Tebogo Tsotetsi and Gosiame Sithole, until proven otherwise and wishes to apologize for any inconvenience and embarrassment.”

No photos of the decuplets have been published and local health officials have confirmed that they have no record of them being born at any of the region’s private and public facilities.

However, Pretoria News purportedly has all the details of the delivery but is holding publication due to “cultural and religious reasons.”

Meanwhile, several of Sithole’s relatives have publicly insisted that the birth took place.

If true, the 37-year old would have overtaken former world record holder “Octomom” Nadya Suleman, who had eight babies in 2009, and Halima Cisse, a Malian woman who had nine at a Moroccan hospital in May.