A woman's life was left in pieces after she woke up from a coma to find her boyfriend had left her for another woman while she was unconscious.

Brie Duval, an Australian woman who had moved to Canada, had been with her boyfriend for four years but found out just how unloyal he was after suffering a horrific accident.

The 25-year-old Duval fell from a car park through a gap in the wall that was left unfinished by builders.

She suffered a brain injury and was airlifted to a hospital in Alberta where she was placed on life support in intensive care.

Speaking to the Mirror, Duval explained she was in a coma for four weeks after the accident and had suffered multiple injuries including broken bones.

Her family was warned there was a slim chance that she would make it, but she came around after showing improvements while in a coma.

When she woke up after four weeks, she experienced some amnesia initially but was eventually able to remember more and more.

She was given her phone back by hospital staff and went to contact her partner, before finding out he’d blocked her on all social media, had moved in with someone else and essentially ghosted her after her accident.

Duval explained: “I was finally given my phone and my first thought was to call him and just see if he knew what happened. He hadn't been to see me.

“So I opened my phone going to message him when a message pops up from this woman that says I am now with [partner's name]. I have moved him out. He's now living with me and my son, please do not contact him.

“I have not heard from him since I have been in hospital, he's completely and utterly left me in the dust. So I don't even have closure as to why this happened.”

Duval was in hospital for five months recovering from her injuries and is now learning to live with a traumatic brain injury. She’s documenting her experience on TikTok under the username @hotcomagirl1.

