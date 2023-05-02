Woman accused of having 'loud and full body orgasm' during orchestra performance

Music can really move people and bring out a range of emotions.

Ballads regularly move people to tears, while heavy metal can channel people's frustrations.

But one person was moved in a rather unique way during the LA Philharmonic’s performance of Tchaikovsky’s 5th Symphony — by allegedly having a “loud and full body orgasm”, according to witnesses.

“Everyone kind of turned to see what was happening,” Molly Grant, who was sitting near the overjoyed woman, told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday.

“I saw the girl after it had happened, and I assume that she … had an orgasm because she was heavily breathing, and her partner was smiling and looking at her — like in an effort to not shame her,” she said.

“It was quite beautiful,” Grant added.

Music agent Lukas Burton told the LA Times that the woman’s loud moan was “wonderfully timed” to a “romantic swell” during the performance.



“One can’t know exactly what happened, but it seemed very clear from the sound that it was an expression of pure physical joy,” Burton told the paper.

“A sort of classical music equivalent of that scene in a movie where someone is talking loudly in a party or a nightclub, and then the record suddenly stops and they say something that everyone hears,” he said.

Burton added that the classic expression of joy was “rather wonderful and refreshing.”

He said there was “a sort of gasp in the audience” but that “everyone felt that was a rather lovely expression of somebody who was so transported by the music that it had some kind of effect on them.”

And other people on social media, including composer Magnus Fiennes, brother of actor Ralph Fiennes, who was in attendance, also shared their accounts of the incident.

But others speculated it could have been a medical emergency:

The LA Times could not identify the woman but they said her intervention didn't throw the orchestra off.

All's well that ends well.

