Woman robbed at gunpoint during a Zoom call as people in the meeting watched in horror

A woman was robbed at gunpoint as she took part in a Zoom call from her bedroom.

Witnesses on the call rang for help after seeing the incident unfold at the woman’s home in San Antonio, Texas.

The unnamed victim was taking the afternoon call on Friday when the suspects, including a 15-year-old girl, broke into her home, police said.

Adrian Guillen, 19, one of those who had forced his way into the property, held a gun to her head while the camera was on and demanded her belongings, according to officials.

Those on the call raised the alarm. Meanwhile, the suspects ransacked the apartment and took several items, including a safe, according to officials.

The pair then fled the scene in a white Honda Accord driven by Jaime Trevino, 39.

Officers caught up with the suspects at the next home they invaded and arrested all three.

According to police, Guillen had an active capital murder warrant outstanding in Bandera County, KSAT reported.