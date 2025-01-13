Dating in the digital world can be challenging to navigate for everyone, but when one woman took over her male friend's dating search on his behalf, she was shocked by what she discovered.

In a viral clip that's racked up more than six million views on TikTok, Jo (@ok.jo.anna) shared that it was her third day into her Hinge journey as her friend Pete when a realisation dawned on her.

"I've been a virtual boy for three days...and I’ve never felt this bad about myself," she told viewers. "I feel like a freaking loser trying to get these girls to like me, and I'm starting to hate women."

Jo candidly called Pete "a six," and that she was "liking the twos and the threes, and even they won’t like me [Pete] back".

The clip was soon flooded with tens of thousands of comments with one humouring, "Have you tried using a picture holding a fish?"

Another added: "If you're losing it after 3 days, imagine 30 years."

Meanwhile, many more joked about Pete watching the clip with Jo referring to him as "a six".

"Pete just watching this not knowing he was considered a 6," one comment read which racked up 123,000 likes.

@ok.jo.anna What the hell mannnnn #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #fypシ゚viral #hinge #dating #datingapps #relationship

Jo later returned with a follow-up clip to reveal some of the interactions she had on the app.

In one screenshot, Jo tried to start the conversation on Pete's behalf with a "knock, knock" joke. After realising she had been ghosted, she responded: "I guess no one's home."

In another, one match let Pete know she had recently been "laid off" from work, to which Jo responded that it meant the pair could go on a date. The woman never replied.

Ouch.

