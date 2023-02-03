Dog who was almost put down as a puppy lives to becomes oldest in the world

We could all use a good news story at the moment – and thankfully Bobi the dog is here to provide it.

The Guinness World Records have confirmed a new record for the oldest dog after a pooch lived to the incredible age of 30 years and 266 days.

A good old boy, indeed.

A video posted on Guinness World Records’ social media states that “In 1992, Bobi was registered at a vet in Leiria, Portugal.”

Things were nearly very different for him, as the video goes on to say that “Bobi was due to be put down as a puppy along with the rest of his siblings.”

However, “His current owner, Leonel Costa, was able to hide Bobi and eventually make him part of the family.”

It continues: “Bobi’s owner has a few theories as to why he has lived so long. It could be due to the ‘calm, peaceful, environment’ he grew up in. Also, he has never been chained up nor attached to a leash and has always enjoyed roaming free.

“He is ‘very sociable’ and spends time with lots of different animals. Even cats!”

Bobi was born back in 1992 Guinness World Records

“He drinks a lot of water, about one litre per day. As for his diet, Bobi has always eaten ‘human food’ with the seasoning removed’. For his owner, Bobi is the ‘last of a long generation of animals’. He represents family that have ‘already left his world’.

The video goes on to discuss the previous oldest dog ever recorded, which was a record held by an Australian cattle dog named Bluey. Bluey lived to the age of 29 years and five months before his death in 1939.

