6ft 3in 'Romeo' applies to be named as 'world's tallest cow'

A dark handsome bully named Romeo may be the world’s tallest at 6ft 3in.

The Holstein steer is believed to be taller than the current record-holder, a 6ft 1in bull named Tommy based in Massachusetts State, USA.

Romeo has lived at the Welcome Home Animal Sanctuary in Creswell, Oregon State, since he was just 10 days old.

Volunteers rescued him from a veal crate at a dairy and brought him back to their vegan farm sanctuary.

“He was rescued from a lady who went to a dairy and she saw all the calves from the crates and was able to secure the release of five of them,” said Misty Moore, founder at Welcome Home.

"Once she got them from that dairy, she contacted the sanctuary and we were able to take Romeo and Milo."

Moore said the sanctuary is currently in the process of having Romeo recognised by Guinness World Records as the planet’s tallest cow.

A sanctuary spokesperson said: “According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the tallest living cow is 6' 1" at his withers.

“Romeo stands 6' 3 3/8" at his withers!

“Could Romeo be the tallest living cow? Perhaps!

“Despite his size, Romeo still runs and plays like a puppy.

“He's a gentle giant who is sensitive, inquisitive, and incredibly intelligent.

“Cows are friends, not food.”

Romeo is not the only animal to hit the headlines this year for being tall.

Long Boi the duck stood at an unusual 2ft 2in (70cm).

The mallard-Indian runner cross was known for roaming the grounds at York University.

The giant bird was mentioned on The Late Late Show with James Corden two years ago and also received a shout-out on BBC Radio One.

Long Boi passed away in March and university students managed to raise over £5,500 to make a statue in his honour.

