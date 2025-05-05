Young and old enjoy spring sunshine at VE Day party in east Belfast

Music and laughter filled the air as young and old came together for a VE Day anniversary street party in east Belfast.

Part of the city’s Woodstock Road was closed off to facilitate the Bank Holiday Monday community gathering to mark 80 years since the end of the Second World War in Europe.

The cloudless skies added to the party atmosphere as pensioners enjoyed afternoon tea in the spring sunshine while children played on carnival rides and amusements further up the road.

Flautist Jane Watterson takes to the stage during the street party (David Young/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Young

Jane Watterson, a former champion flute player, was one of the performers who took to the stage to entertain the crowds.

The Scottish-born musician, who lives in Carrickfergus, congratulated the organisers of the event.

“I love it – the fact that you’ve got all the wee dance troupes, you’ve got the Ulster Scots side of it, all different musicians, there’s something to suit everybody,” she said.

“And they do so well with the pensioners as well. They all get their wee high tea and all their different things. They’re inclusive of everybody, regardless of age, colour, creed or religion.”

Ms Watterson said it is important that the story of VE Day is passed on to the younger generations.

“I think it’s important to mark it every year,” she added.

“To me, personally, every day is Remembrance Day because of everything that has gone on over the years and is still ongoing. But I do think it’s important to mark it.”

Organiser Stephen Gough said planning for the event started 11 months ago (David Young/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Young

Janet Caldwell and her husband, William, joined her sisters-in-law, Rita and Edna, for the event.

“I think it’s very good for the community,” she said.

“It’s good for the kids, plenty of fun, everybody together. It’s a good day for it.

“We’ve just come down for the afternoon tea at the Peppercorn (cafe) and my wee grandchild will come over to the funfair.”

She added: “It’s about remembrance really, and it’s about fun and coming together and just having a good laugh, having a good day and the sun’s out.”

The party was hosted by the Titanic Historical and Cultural Society with support from the National Lottery’s Community Fund.

Event organiser Stephen Gough said planning work began 11 months ago.

“Just behind us is Willowfield war memorial and the community are very proud of it,” he said.

“But at the same time, as well as remembering, it’s about coming out, meeting people that you haven’t seen for a while, old friends, and the community coming out and having a good time, putting the smiles on their faces, seeing the children happy.

“And that’s what it’s really all about – as well as remembering VE 80.”