Young Scots with learning disabilities take dance performance on the road

Young people with learning disabilities have been employed as professional dancers and dance teachers as part of a performance which is touring Scotland and is the first of its kind in the country.

The Beyond Horizons project for YDance is visiting schools in Aberdeen in October before travelling to Inverness next year.

Four dancers, three with learning disabilities themselves, have created a performance called Seed which will tour around schools for pupils with additional support needs (ASN).

The performances are designed to help pupils experience high-quality dance in their own setting and showcase disabled dancers as professional artists and performers.

The Beyond Horizons project will be the first time a professional dance performance involving people with learning disabilities has gone on tour in Scotland.

Zac McMillan and his mother Donna praised the project (YDance/PA)

Zac McMillan, 25, from Glasgow, said the work with Beyond Horizons to train as a performer and teacher has been life-changing.

He said: “I started dancing when I was in high school.

“It makes me happy and I think it makes people watching happy. I love it so much.”

His mother Donna McMillan said: “It has been life-changing for us. He has a job. He performs.

“He works and he gets paid. He absolutely thrives with it.

“He started when he was 15 – he was trying to find his place in the world. He got interested in dancing and he loves it.

“He used to shy away from talking to people and now he’s so much more confident.”

The project received backing from the Scottish Government’s learning disability support fund, with Beyond Horizons being the only arts organisation to receive funding from this source.

Last year it received more than £200,000 over 30 months.

Anna Kenrick, artistic director of YDance, said: “This programme is something we have been working on for a long time.

“What we find is a lot of young people got to 16 or 18 and were interested in going into dance education – but faced many barriers and challenges taking their training further.

“A lot of parents were asking us: ‘What’s next?’

“We are the only arts organisation funded by Inspiring Scotland. This has been a hugely exciting journey.

“Learning disability support fund and the Scottish Government saw there was a gap.”