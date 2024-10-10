British YouTuber Yung Filly has been arrested in Australia over an alleged sexual assault.

On Tuesday (8 October), the 29-year-old whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s at his Perth hotel room after a performance at Bar120 in Hillarys last month.

Police arrested the 29-year-old in Brisbane before he was extradited to Perth.

The YouTuber has been charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent and three counts of assault. Barrientos has also been charged with one count of "impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure to their neck".

Photos were also provided to the magistrate of the woman’s injuries.

"No ordinary person can consent in those circumstances," the prosecutor said, adding: "Across her body is a history of violent acts… we say those photos and what is alleged is beyond the pale, beyond what could be considered to be a consensual act."

"WA Police Sex Assault Squad detectives will allege on Saturday 28 September 2024, the man sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s, in his Perth hotel room after he had performed at a venue in Hillarys,” the WA Police said in a statement on Thursday (10 October).

"This investigation is ongoing and Sex Assault Squad detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter, or any similar incidents, to call Crime Stoppers."

Barrientos was granted bail with strict conditions at the Thursday hearing, with a personal undertaking of $100,000 and a surety of $100,000.

He will appear at Perth Magistrates Court on 19 December for a committal mention.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.