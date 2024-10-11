The FA has pulled an online series featuring Yung Filly in light of allegations of rape and sexual assault made against the YouTuber.

The 29-year-old, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her 20s at his hotel room in Perth, Australia after a performance at Bar120 in Hillarys last month.

The FA announced on Wednesday that it had partnered with Barrientos for a series named Freestyle Cooking, as part of its Greater Game campaign, which aims to promote healthy eating among young people.

However, after the news broke that Barrientos had been arrested, the FA removed the show and all related promotional content from its channels.

Freestyle Cooking had been due to feature the likes of England football stars Bukayo Saka, Ezri Konsa, and Jarrod Bowen, and was to be made available on YouTube and other platforms.

Yung Filly was arrested by police in Brisbane before he was extradited to Perth. He has been charged with four counts of sexual penetration without consent and three counts of assault. Barrientos has also been charged with one count of "impeding a person's normal breathing or circulation by applying pressure to their neck".

Photos were also provided to the magistrate of the woman’s injuries.

"No ordinary person can consent in those circumstances," the prosecutor said, adding: "Across her body is a history of violent acts… we say those photos and what is alleged is beyond the pale, beyond what could be considered to be a consensual act."

"WA Police Sex Assault Squad detectives will allege on Saturday 28 September 2024, the man sexually assaulted a woman in her 20s, in his Perth hotel room after he had performed at a venue in Hillarys,” the WA Police said in a statement on Thursday (10 October).

"This investigation is ongoing and Sex Assault Squad detectives urge anyone with information relating to this matter, or any similar incidents, to call Crime Stoppers."

Barrientos was granted bail with strict conditions at the Thursday hearing, with a personal undertaking of $100,000 and a surety of $100,000.

He will appear at Perth Magistrates Court on 19 December for a committal mention.

The Independent has approached the FA and representatives for Yung Filly for comment.

