The 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs has embroiled itself in a row after attempting to do what no Tory should - tell a joke

Ahead of yesterday evening's latest leadership results, which saw Penny Mordaunt knocked out of the race, the group posted a photo posing with teacups, writing: "results to be announced at tea time" so you can see what they were going for.

And that would have been naff but fine but people pointed out that of the six MPs pictured, the only female MP, joint vice-chair, Nusrat Ghani, was the one pouring the tea.

People including Deborah Meaden kicked off, and some said it was "sexist":

The Tory leadership contest is in its final stage and the teatime results revealed that Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have made it to the last round. Members of the party will now decide between the two and we'll get the results in early September.

We can't wait to see what cack-handed way the Tories announce it

