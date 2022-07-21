The 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs has embroiled itself in a row after attempting to do what no Tory should - tell a joke
Ahead of yesterday evening's latest leadership results, which saw Penny Mordaunt knocked out of the race, the group posted a photo posing with teacups, writing: "results to be announced at tea time" so you can see what they were going for.
And that would have been naff but fine but people pointed out that of the six MPs pictured, the only female MP, joint vice-chair, Nusrat Ghani, was the one pouring the tea.
People including Deborah Meaden kicked off, and some said it was "sexist":
\u201c@William_Wragg Seems rather sexist! \nCan no Tory men pour tea?\u201d— William Wragg MP (@William Wragg MP) 1658327751
\u201cFive men and one woman in the photo. \n\nLook who gets selected to serve them tea...\ud83d\ude16\ud83e\udd26\u200d\u2640\ufe0f\u201d— Naomi Long MLA (@Naomi Long MLA) 1658348941
\u201cWonderful archive photo. Guessing it's from around the 1890s? Striking how a simple image can portray so accurately the social structures and attitudes of the day. A goldmine for the historian.\u201d— Dr Andy Grayson (@Dr Andy Grayson) 1658389925
\u201cSeriously\u2026 see anything wrong with this picture?\u201d— Deborah Meaden \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Deborah Meaden \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1658341886
\u201c@YvonneBurdett3 @William_Wragg It's depicting 1922. Would be different today (I hope)\u201d— William Wragg MP (@William Wragg MP) 1658327751
\u201c@William_Wragg Can't you see what's so wrong in that picture?\u201d— William Wragg MP (@William Wragg MP) 1658327751
The Tory leadership contest is in its final stage and the teatime results revealed that Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak have made it to the last round. Members of the party will now decide between the two and we'll get the results in early September.
We can't wait to see what cack-handed way the Tories announce it
