Former President Donald Trump's chief spokeswoman, Liz Harrington, cited comments from Aaron Rodgers to support the unfounded claim that the presidential election of 2020 was stolen.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback criticised President Joe Biden in an interview with ESPN , published one day before his team became the first in NFL history to not reach the Super Bowl after a 13 game winning streak in three straight seasons.

In December, Biden toured tornado-hit areas in Kentucky and made a remark to a Packers fan. "Tell that quarterback he's gotta get the vaccine," he said.

Rodgers was not thrilled by this comment.

"When the president of the United States says, 'This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,' it's because him and his constituents, which, I don't know how there are any if you watch any of his attempts at public speaking, but I guess he got 81 million votes," Rodgers said.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He continued, in part: "And you still have this fake White House set saying that this is the pandemic of the unvaccinated; that's not helping the conversation."

The NFL fined Rodgers for violating Covid protocols and also took medical advice from Joe Rogan about ivermectin.

Rodgers' comments, specifically the part about Biden getting 81m votes in the 2020 presidential election, prompted Harrington to speak on it. While in conversation with Steve Bannon's War Room: Pandemic podcast, she used Rodgers' sentiments to indicate the election was stolen from Trump.

"You had four years of [the American people] saying the 2016 election was stolen by Russia and you never had quarterbacks questioning President Trump's legitimacy. You got Aaron Rodgers just flat out calling it out and saying, '81m votes, yeah, I guess,' but it doesn't certainly look like it," she told Bannon.

In October 2021, Rodgers received scrutiny for comments on The Pat McAfee when he said that he is "a critical thinker" and believes in "bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body."

Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help this story ride through the indy100 rankings and have your say in our news democracy.

