The Green Bay Packers were stunned on Saturday evening when they lost 13-10 to the San Francisco 49ers in their NFC divisional playoff clash and crashed out of the competition.
The Packers defeat at their home stadium, Lambeau Field in Wisconsin was notable for numerous reasons one being the heavy snow that fell during the match and secondly that the Packers were considered the favourites to lift the Super Bowl trophy on 13th February.
However, the biggest talking point surrounded the Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who is notoriously outspoken on the Covid-19 vaccine, who has previously stated that he is not vaccinated and has even taken ivermectin after consulting Joe Rogan after contracting the virus last year.
Rodgers, who is considered to be one of the best players in the league was not at his best on Saturday night.
Speaking after the match, he said: "It's fresh right now. A little shocking for sure.
"I was hoping to have a nice weekend for the NFC Championship, to enjoy the lead-up and then start contemplating some things, so I haven't even let the moment really sink in yet."
However, given his widely unpopular statements about the Covid vaccines, there wasn't much sympathy extended to Rodgers after the loss.
Gotta do my own research on who I'm picking for the super bowl now— Richard\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddfeJohnson (@Richard\ud83c\uddec\ud83c\uddfeJohnson) 1642911085
Rodgers won\u2019t have to worry about being Covid tested next wk or ppl trying to silence him. After this embarrassing lost. He\u2019ll disappear and silence himself. Happy for Kyle and the 9ers.— shannon sharpe (@shannon sharpe) 1642911212
aaron rodgers should've done more of his own research on the 49ers defense— Robby Kalland (@Robby Kalland) 1642910173
Aaron Rodgers 5 minutes before all the points were countedpic.twitter.com/w4FKu89Pgx— Aaron Rupar (@Aaron Rupar) 1642918817
Congratulations to Jimmy Garoppolo on replacing Dr Fauci as Aaron Rodgers\u2019 least favorite Italian— Richard Staff (@Richard Staff) 1642910932
if youre still in line to write a tweet dunking on aaron rodgers, STAY IN LINE— jonny sun (@jonny sun) 1642917770
Everyone stop making fun of Aaron Rodgers, he hates being needled.— Grant Brisbee (@Grant Brisbee) 1642911394
Novak Djokovic: I\u2019m the world\u2019s most-hated anti-vax athlete. \n\nAaron Rodgers: Hold my finger where that Super Bowl ring was supposed to go.— Bryan Behar (@Bryan Behar) 1642919594
every corner of twitter coming together to dunk on aaron rodgerspic.twitter.com/wK305VaUbF— Conor Ryan (@Conor Ryan) 1642913442
Some even dubbed him 'Throw Rogan', 'QAron' and 'Karon Rodgers.'
THROW ROGANhttps://twitter.com/mucciflipflop/status/1485051198931623943\u00a0\u2026— Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan) 1642900347
we calling him Throw Rogan or QAron?https://twitter.com/markmobility/status/1484893639545339909\u00a0\u2026— Jacob (@Jacob) 1642866236
Aaron Fraudgers and Throw Rogan trendingpic.twitter.com/hwZVdEySDP— \ud83d\udc7bNumber One Boo-Shit\ud83d\udc7b (@\ud83d\udc7bNumber One Boo-Shit\ud83d\udc7b) 1642911716
Karon Rodgers had one Damn Job and blow it tonight\u2026 Congratulations to the 49ers for making it to the NFC championship @Team_KirK_pic.twitter.com/2ZZcsxkUv2— Bishop Sycamore Alumni Association President (@Bishop Sycamore Alumni Association President) 1642911999
Throw Rogan just got beat by the most liberal city in America.pic.twitter.com/P6ecIDXoZE— Shaka Zulu Shakur (@Shaka Zulu Shakur) 1642910985
The internet has nicknamed Aaron Rodgers \u201cThrow Rogan\u201d and I\u2026pic.twitter.com/gYnjiXhL68— I Be Doing Me (@I Be Doing Me) 1642911494
Rodgers was heavily scrutinised for comments that he made on The Pat McAfee Show in October where he said: "“I am somebody who’s a critical thinker. I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body. The great MLK said, ‘You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.’”