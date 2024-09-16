Shakira walks off stage after spotting fan 'filming up her dress'

Footage of Shakira made the rounds online when she walked off stage after reportedly noticing a fan filming up her dress.

The 47-year-old was dancing on a platform at a nightclub in Miami, Florida - with the likes of Anitta, Danna Paola, and Winnie Harlowas at the event - as Shakira celebrated the release of her new single ‘Soltera’ with her fans.

But at one point, Shakira can be seen adjusting her dress and appears to warn fans below her in the audience and ultimately ends up walking off stage.

It has been widely reported that the reason the 'She Wolf' singer abruptly left the stage was due to people in the crowd attempting to film up her dress.

A clip of the moment was posted to X, formerly Twitter, where it has received 35m views.

As a result, the video has sparked outrage among social media users.

One person wrote: "That's truly disappointing behavior. Artists deserve respect and privacy, both on and off stage. It's crucial to ensure a safe environment for everyone.

"People are so disgusting," another person said.

A third person added: "This is why women don't feel safe btw and they are 100% valid".

"Celebrities especially the female ones has every right to carrying an axe and just start swinging from now on," a fourth person commented.

Someone else posted: "That’s just beyond gross. Shakira had every right to walk off, no one should have to deal with that kind of disrespect, especially when she’s just out there performing her music. People need to learn how to act with basic decency!"

However, some said the issue at hand could've possibly been that the stage was elevated which caused a misunderstanding to occur.

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.