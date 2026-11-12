KATSEYE had to cancel shows last week due to Megan Skiendiel's concussion. The girl group has since resumed their tour in Austin, Texas, with Skiendiel sitting out of the choreography as she continues to recover.

The band was created by Hybe and Geffen Records, where each of the six members was put through their paces under an intense K-pop style training program and competed in the 2023 survival competition Dream Academy: The Debut.

Since their debut in 2024, they've had chart success with their hits 'Gnarly' and 'Gabriela,' and the latter song earned the group a Best Pop Duo/Group Performance nomination at this year’s Grammys, along with being nominated in the Best New Artist category.

For context, the group are currently on tour as a quartet due to two of their members - Sophia Laforteza and Manon Bannerman - being on hiatus. Laforteza is on hiatus to "focus on her well-being" and is expected to return in January next year, while there has been no news of Bannerman's return at the time of writing.

Recently, KATSEYE canceled three shows in Detroit, Chicago and Minneapolis due to illness, with Skiendiel informing fans she has a concussion and was “doing everything I possibly can to recover.”

Videos have been circulating on social media of Skiendiel during the concert at the Moody Center on Tuesday (November 10) where she is singing while sat on a chair and wearing dark sunglasses.

L-R) Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Yoonchae and Daniela Avanzini of KATSEYE attend the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2026 at Sony Pictures Studios on October 18, 2026 in Culver City, California. Photo by Maya Dehlin/Getty Images

Meanwhile, the rest of the members - Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, and Yoonchae Jeung executed the choreography-heavy, high-intensity set.

At one point in the show, Skiendiel told concertgoers, ""I'm so excited to be back on this stage. Thank you guys so much for showing me so much support — I'm feeling so much better."

Ahead of the Austin show, Skiendiel provided an a health update on Monday (November 9), writing:

Wanted to give you a little update and let you know that while I'm feeling so much better, I am still actively recovering from my concussion so I'll need to take some precautions as I continue to heal.

For the Austin show, I'll be performing on a modified schedule. This means reduced choreography, less intense movement, and taking breaks as needed. I won't be going full out just yet! My doctors have recommended these limitations for now and I'll need to be reassessed before returning to unrestricted performances.

The girl group took to the stage at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on November 11, where Skiendiel can be seen dancing with the other members again performing a dance break during their song 'Pinky Up' and doing the choreography for 'Hootie Frutti', but still wearing dark sunglasses.

However, the videos of Skiendiel's limited performance in Austin has sparked concern among fans that she hasn't had enough time to recover, with them criticising KATEYE's management HYBE x Geffen Records.

One person said, "The concept of hearing pinky up after a concussion ik that headache MEAN."





A second person added, "B**** IM CRYING?????? Just cancel the show like?????"





"Really dark! why not postpone the tour?" Another person reacted.

"As someone who has had a concussion before this is genuinely insane to me like they’re no f***ing joke."

"Right I’m sure the bass beating her head in from the speakers is totally helpful."









The concert videos also inspired some viral memes...

"Me in a bad mood at the club," one person wrote.





A second person said, "Thank god Gay Halloween already passed because i know some of y’all would’ve dragged a chair around all night."









"Nobody: Jenna in Pretty Little Liars:" a third person added.





A fourth person commented, "Being at the function but your social battery ran out."

Indy100 has reached out to Hybe x Geffen records for comment.



It's not the first time Skiendiel has been injured as KATSEYE had to pull out of performing at Olivia Rodrigo's Daisy Chain Fields Festival in Irvine, California after they shared that Skiendiel sprained her ankle, two days before their performance.

Skiendiel also took hiatus from the band in 2024 due to a back injury, an experience she opened up about KATSEYE's new documentary, Wild Hearts.

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