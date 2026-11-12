Trump Truth Social post attempting to big up his accomplishments backfired instantly

A Donald Trump Truth Social post appeared to try and big up his own accomplishments, but it backfired spectacularly.

Despite Wednesday (11 November) being Veterans Day – a period of remembrance of those who have served and died in wars – it didn’t stop the US president from taking to Truth Social to post ridiculous memes.

In a post, Trump posted a picture with images of the county results in Texas from various elections, including the 2024 presidential election in which he beat Democrat candidate Kamala Harris.

Next to it were the recent midterm election results from the Texas governor and senate races – both of which were won by the Democratic candidates. Gina Hinojosa beat incumbent governor Greg Abbott and James Talarico flipped the Senate seat to Democrat beating Republican Ken Paxton.

Their wins were part of a historic Democrat victory and heavy Republican defeat. And many pointed out that all Trump’s post did was draw attention to that fact.

“He just wants everyone to see how bad Republicans got their asses kicked in Texas,” someone commented.

Another mocked: “‘I sucked so bad Texas turned blue!’”

Someone else argued: “President Trump brags on Truth Social how he was able to win Texas unlike Abbott and Paxton this year.”

Another person pointed out: “Wow. Under Trump’s Leadership, Republican support in Texas has tanked.”

“This is a great visual showing how bad Trump f**ked the Texas Republicans in just 2 short years. Awesome, thank you,” wrote someone else.

Someone else asked: “When will he realize we don’t like him.”

“Trump clowning on Abbott and Paxton,” mocked another.

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