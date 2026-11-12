A US soldier yelled at Pete Hegseth and his entourage after they laughed outside the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier day after surviving an impeachment vote .

11 November marks Veterans Day (or Armistice Day) – a day to honour the sacrifice made by those who have served, fought and died in wars.

Following a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery on Wednesday, US defense secretary Pete Hegseth and a group he was with paused to take photographs as they stood nearby the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. It is the burial site of an unidentified American World War I soldier and has been guarded 24 hours a day, year-round, since July 1937.

So when laughter erupted at what is meant to be a solemn site of remembrance, the sentinel guarding the tomb let Hegseth and his group know about it.

He turned to face the group and shouted: “All visitors will maintain an atmosphere of silence and respect at all times.”

Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement: “While commemorating this solemn day, a soldier correctly and respectfully reminded everyone to maintain decorum.”

The moment sparked widespread outrage.

“This is absolutely disgusting, disgraceful and disrespectful!” someone said.

One person suggested: “A single clip that captures the way this entire rotted regime sees our troops. F**king disgraceful.”

“For the Secretary of Defence to be called out at the Tomb for the Unknown Soldier for impropriety is jaw dropping,” suggested another.

Another wrote: “I remember going to the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the summer trip before 9th grade. We were told repeatedly on how big of a deal this was and to be quiet at all times. It's weird to see Hegseth turn it into a photo op and not pay the respect that kids know how to give.”

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