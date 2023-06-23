Alastair Campbell bluntly tells Brexiteers 'you were lied to by conmen'

Alastair Campbell has bluntly told Brexiteers that they "were lied to".

Speaking during a leave voter special of BBC Question Time, the former Labour spin doctor unsurprisingly slammed Brexit and said people who vote for the policy were conned by Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage.

He said: "Look, I understand why a lot of you guys voted for Brexit because you felt that Johnson, Farage ... these conmen were coming along offering you something that was going to make your lives better.

“And I was in a school today, just a few minutes away from here. Clacton Coastal Academy. Really bright kids. Really nice teachers. Fantastic school in a very tough area, and I asked the kids what they thought of Brexit and all but two said they would vote to rejoin the European Union if they had the chance.”

He went on: “I don’t blame you for voting. I blame them for lying to you. They lied. They’ve not been properly held to account.

“Johnson’s gone from lying about Covid. He’s still not properly been held accountable for Brexit.

“And we’re all of us paying a higher price in our cost of living and everything else because of the lies that we were told.”

He later said Brexit is “one of the biggest acts of self-harm that we as a country have ever inflicted upon ourselves”, and that Johnson “never believed in Brexit”.

“Boris Johnson went for the referendum as a way of advancing his own career and becoming prime minister,” Campbell said. “The mess he’s left this country in, he should never be forgiven.”

Campbell is never one to mince his words...

