Alastair Campbell has put forward a question he believes the Chancellor should be asked amid the ongoing tax row.

Campbell, the former Downing Street director of communications under Tony Blair, said that Rishi Sunak should be asked about “the B-word” - Brexit - next time he is interviewed.

He said that Sunak should be asked why he should have the right to live and work in the US while removing the right to live and work in the EU from UK citizens.

His comments come as Sunak faces questions over his family’s financial affairs and his possession of a US green card.

"I know journalists and Labour MPs don’t like the B-word. But next time @RishiSunak is in front of a camera, I really do think the Q needs to be asked: why did you think OK to reserve the right to live and work in US while removing right of UK people to live and work in EU?" he wrote.

This morning, the Chancellor referred himself to Boris Johnson’s independent adviser on ministerial interests.

In a letter to the prime minister, Sunak asked that Lord Geidt should review all his declarations of interest since he first became a minister in 2018 to ensure they had been properly stated.



While he said he was confident he had acted appropriately at all times, his “overriding concern” was that the public should have confidence in the answers.

The move came after Labour warned that disclosures that his wife was non-domiciled in the UK for tax purposes and that he still had a US green card when he became chancellor raised potential conflicts of interest.

Deputy leader Angela Rayner has written to the prime minister and Lord Geidt with a series of detailed questions about his family’s affairs which she said needed answering.

“A fish rots from the head. It is the prime minister’s responsibility to bring this debacle to a close by ensuring that standards are upheld across his Cabinet,” she said.

