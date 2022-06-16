Andrew Marr has been praised for his take on the government’s controversial Rwanda scheme and how it portrays asylum seekers in the UK.

In a monologue on his LBC radio show on Tuesday 14 May – the day the first plane of refugees was due to take off for Rwanda – Marr criticised the move.

While the plane was eventually cancelled due to a last-minute legal intervention, Marr noted how the government paints asylum seekers from some parts of the world in a different light.

Marr said: “Why is it, do you think, that when it comes to individual migrants, we still seem to divide the world into good and bad countries?

“I’ve noticed, for instance, that among the few asylum seekers being packed off to Rwanda tonight, assuming the plane takes off later on, is a Syrian refugee.

“A young man who refused to join the murderous Syrian army is now on hunger strike and has threatened to kill himself.

“Meanwhile, as five years on we remember the horrific Grenfell fire which killed 72 people in a London tower block containing more than its fair share of migrants, the first named victim was a Syrian refugee – Mohammed Alhajali.

“If you want to get on this life, my advice is don’t get yourself born in Syria.”

Marr then went on to describe some of the people due to be on the Rwanda flight. Five were victims of trafficking and torture, one was a married man with a son in Carlisle, three more had family in the UK and another suffered from PTSD.

He also pointed out the hypocrisy of our treatment of Ukrainian refugees compared with those from nations outside of Europe.

The broadcaster accused the government’s Rwanda scheme of being a ploy to “get people worked up” over immigration.

He continued: “I am not going to go on a rant tonight. I understand that this policy is all about getting people worked up, trying to get us to choose sides – goodie countries, baddie countries. Pick a side, everyone!”

Ending his scathing monologue, he said: “Apparently, the clever people in government call this ‘wedge politics’. I can think of a different name.”

It seemed many were in agreement with his sentiments.

