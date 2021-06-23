Andrew Yang just rode a year-long media hype train to disastrous fourth-place in NYC mayoral race

Andrew Yang, a former presidential contender and tech businessman, conceded in the race for New York City mayor on Tuesday night as votes for other Democratic contenders continued to be counted, vowing to work alongside the next mayor.

“I am conceding this race, though we’re not sure ultimately who the next mayor is going to be, I will be very happy to work with them to help improve the lives of the 8.3 million people who live in our city,” Yang said to his supporters.

Despite this, people on Twitter reacted the same—pointing out that he had immense amount of bluster and media attention, but failed to turn it into a winning formula.

“Say what you will about Andrew Yang, but dude is VERY good at getting a ton of media coverage and then coming absolutely nowhere close to winning,” someone wrote.

“The NY press corps all-consuming obsession with Andrew Yang’s celebrity for 8 months of the NYC mayoral campaign will be a large part of the final story. It created a distorted view of the field and allowed other candidates to be woefully unexamined until close to the end,” tweeted Patrick Gaspard, a former ambassador to South Africa.

Someone else in the comments joked that he would go from city to city in the hopes of winning mayoral status in the future.

“Happy that Andrew Yang lost, but what if he runs for mayor of LA... what if he just goes town to town running for mayor... what if he never stops?” they asked?

Check out some other reactions to Yang conceding.

Yang was in fourth place, receiving 11.8 per cent of the vote, according to the local board of elections.

He was an early front-runner but slipped in the polls and replaced by Eric Adams, a former New York Police Department captain.

Eric Adams had around 31 per cent of the vote. Maya Wiley, a Civil rights lawyer, had 22 per cent, and the city’s former sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia came was close, coming in with 21 per cent. Yang had also joined forces with Garcia.

Additionally, City Comptroller Scott Stringer, who has faced sexual misconduct accusations that he heavily denies, is in the race. Roy McGuire, the former Citigroup executive who earned celebrity endorsements from Jay-Z and outspent the rest of the field, is also still in the race.

No other Democrats conceded in the race, and incumbent Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, is term-limited.

This was the first time the city has utilized ranked-choice voting, which allows voters to rank and choose as many as five candidates.

Whoever wins the primary will most likely win the general election in November.

Results may not be known for weeks.