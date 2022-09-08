A Labour MP has called the Tory party "a speed dating agency for creating prime ministers" in a savage takedown.

Speaking about new PM Liz Truss's new cabinet on Politics Live yesterday, Angela Eagle slammed the party for their infighting and frequent changes in leadership and called for a general election.

"This is a cabinet of Liz's lackeys, it's not a cabinet that looks widely across even the Tory party," she said.

She added that Therese Coffey, the new deputy PM and health secretary is "a personal friend" of Truss before saying the party hasn't sufficiently dealt with a number of social issues since gaining power in 2010.

"We've got a prime minister that said she wants to get Britain working again, well who's been in power for the last 12 years?" she asked.

She continued: "She wants to allow people to get to see their GPs. Well who has been in power for the last 12 years?

"She wants to deal with the energy crisis, they've done nothing about it while they've been gazing at their navels and fighting each other.

"We are on the fourth Tory leader in the last six years. The Tory party has turned into a sort of speed dating agency for creating prime ministers every couple of years. They're not fit to govern. Let's have a general election."

Truss has been the PM for a couple of days now after the party spent the summer chewing over the pros and cons of her and runner up Rishi Sunak, voting on who should lead the party and therefore the country for the rest of us. She has been busy filling her cabinet with allies and attending her first PMQS.

Today, she will make a statement in parliament unveiling her plans for how to deal with the energy crisis but it seems Eagle has little to no faith in the newly refreshed government.

As for the idea of a Tory party speed dating agency, we think we'll stick to the apps.

