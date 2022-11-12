Deputy leader of the Labour Party Angela Rayner has been supported after she opened up about the cosmetic surgery she received on her breasts after giving birth.

In an extensive and honest interview with Jim Packard of the Financial Times, 42-year-old Rayner admitted that she underwent surgery on her breasts when she was 30 after trying to lose weight after giving birth.

Rayner said: "I had my boob job on my 30th birthday, I’d lost six stone thanks to my personal trainer, but my boobs just looked like two boiled eggs in socks. You know, like basset hound ears. You can’t be 30 and have a chest like an 84-year-old granny. I had spent about 14 months losing my baby weight, I was 17 stone after I had my children."

The MP borrowed £5,600 for the surgery however, this is just a very small part of a huge interview where she talks about her own politcal beliefs, her working relationship with Keir Starmer and her difficult upbringing.

However, many publications have instead decided to focus on Rayner's story about her surgery rather than some of the more important and newsworthy parts of the interview.

This is hardly the first time that Rayner's body has been the subject of newspaper scrutiny and speculation. In April, The Mail on Sunday accused Rayner of trying to distract the then prime minister Boris Johnson by “crossing and uncrossing her legs” during PMQs.

In response, Rayner said "Women in politics face sexism and misogyny every day - and I’m no different. This morning’s is the latest dose of gutter journalism. I stand accused of a ‘ploy’ to ‘distract’ the helpless PM - by being a woman, having legs and wearing clothes. I am conspiring to ‘put him off his stride’. The rest I won’t repeat - but you get the picture."

