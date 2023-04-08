Angela Rayner had the perfect clapback to a troll who criticised her background

Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, has had to put up with a lot of nonsense throughout her parliamentary career. She’s had the Mail publish a story in which she’s accused of a ‘Basic Instinct plot’ to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons, disaster-prone Tory MP Michael Fabricant criticise her for not smiling, and now a Twitter troll is questioning her credentials.

In response to a tweet claiming Britain will “hit the self-destruct button” if Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Rayner are elected into government, a Twitter user with the name ‘LoveSals’ wrote: “How on earth did Angela Rayner, who left school, pregnant, at 15 with not even one GCSE, rise to the top of the Labour Party? I despair!”

After this caught the deputy Labour leader’s attention, the politician replied: “She worked hard. Despite being written off, with support and determination she turned her life around, per herself forward to serve – and was elected.

“Too many people are told they’re not good enough and get held back from fulfilling their potential. I’m proud of who I am.”

Even a quick look on Ms Rayner’s official website details an MP who doesn’t shy away from talking about her being brought up on a council estate.

“[She] left her local comprehensive at 16 with no qualifications and a baby already on the way, after being told she would ‘never amount to anything’.

“After a spell at the local FE College, Angela started working as a care worker for Stockport Council where she gained experience at the sharp end of public services.

“Much of her time was spent providing one-to-one care to elderly people in their own homes, looking after their personal hygiene, preparing meals, listening and showing empathy.”

She went on to become a senior elected official in the trade union UNISON, and was first elected to represent Ashton-under-Lyne in Manchester in 2015.

