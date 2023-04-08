Angela Rayner had the perfect clapback to a troll who criticised her background

Politics
x
Parliament.TV
Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the Labour Party, has had to put up with a lot of nonsense throughout her parliamentary career. She’s had the Mail publish a story in which she’s accused of a ‘Basic Instinct plot’ to distract Boris Johnson in the Commons, disaster-prone Tory MP Michael Fabricant criticise her for not smiling, and now a Twitter troll is questioning her credentials.
Give us – and Ms Rayner – a break…
In response to a tweet claiming Britain will “hit the self-destruct button” if Sir Keir Starmer and Ms Rayner are elected into government, a Twitter user with the name ‘LoveSals’ wrote: “How on earth did Angela Rayner, who left school, pregnant, at 15 with not even one GCSE, rise to the top of the Labour Party? I despair!”
After this caught the deputy Labour leader’s attention, the politician replied: “She worked hard. Despite being written off, with support and determination she turned her life around, per herself forward to serve – and was elected.
“Too many people are told they’re not good enough and get held back from fulfilling their potential. I’m proud of who I am.”
Well said.
Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Other Twitter users also rushed to Ms Rayner’s defence following ‘Sals’s comments:
\u201c@AngelaRayner Proud of you Angela\u201d— Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39 (@Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39) 1680949045
\u201c@AngelaRayner Why are people so damn salty.\nJealously is a nasty, flesh-eating trait.\nYou've smashed it and should be proud. \nI was a young single mum with two children and written off by people I'm doing better than now \ud83d\ude4c\ud83c\udffe\u201d— Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39 (@Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39) 1680949045
\u201c@AngelaRayner Not that you need me to tell you but, I think you\u2019re an inspiration to many of us and, in particular, those from working class backgrounds who have taken up the struggle and thrived. Keep doing what you\u2019re doing. x\u201d— Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39 (@Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39) 1680949045
\u201c@AngelaRayner I think your story is an inspiration Angela. I had my first daughter at 22. I always wanted to study so I went to college and university. I'm now doing a masters degree. I've lived my dream and hope to start writing my first book in Octotober. Haters will always hate.\u201d— Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39 (@Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39) 1680949045
\u201c@AngelaRayner You are a fantastic role model for those who don\u2019t come from the elite or take a while to hit their stride.\u201d— Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39 (@Angela Rayner \ud83c\udf39) 1680949045
\u201cWe in the @UKLabour party don't obsess about your past, we care about shaping your future. Thank you @AngelaRayner\u201d— Dr Zubir Ahmed (@Dr Zubir Ahmed) 1680957282
Even a quick look on Ms Rayner’s official website details an MP who doesn’t shy away from talking about her being brought up on a council estate.
“[She] left her local comprehensive at 16 with no qualifications and a baby already on the way, after being told she would ‘never amount to anything’.
“After a spell at the local FE College, Angela started working as a care worker for Stockport Council where she gained experience at the sharp end of public services.
“Much of her time was spent providing one-to-one care to elderly people in their own homes, looking after their personal hygiene, preparing meals, listening and showing empathy.”
She went on to become a senior elected official in the trade union UNISON, and was first elected to represent Ashton-under-Lyne in Manchester in 2015.
An utter queen, if you ask us.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
Top 100
The Conversation (0)