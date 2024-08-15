Republican Anna Paulina Luna blames 'the left' after MAGA swimsuit video goes viral

Footage of Florida Republican Rep. Anna Paulina Luna posing in a Make America Great Again swimsuit from 2016 has gone viral – and the politician has responded by blaming ‘the left’.

The clip dates back to before her time in the House of Representatives, and the clip shows her supporting Donald Trump in the year he became president.

Luna, who was elected in 2022 after winning the support from Trump, hit out at people “digging up modeling photos of me from almost a decade ago” and also said the swimsuit was proof she was “biologically a woman”.

“I’m confirming that I have indeed worn swimsuits and you can tell I am biologically a woman,” the 36-year-old posted on Twitter/X.

“I have a confession to make since the TikTok Democrats are onto me: I wear bikinis to the beach and mineral sunscreen,” she added.

Luna also said that she had previously modelled for Sports Illustrated and Maxim, before adding: “I have a confession to make since the TikTok Democrats are onto me: I wear bikinis to the beach and mineral sunscreen.”

“There are better [things] to do with your time than digging up modeling photos of me from almost a decade ago,” she added.

“The left is attempting to make this a thing yet can’t define a woman. Very low IQ behavior. Get over it.”

The Trump loyalist served in the Air Force before joining the House of Representatives.

It comes as Trump is set to call another press conference after new polls show that Kamala Harris has picked up the support of evangelical Christians and has pulled away in key states such as Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, according to the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

